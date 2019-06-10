skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 10 June 2019
CHINAMASA APPOINTMENT A LEGAL BOOB
Monday, June 10, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
DODGY MAGAYA INVESTMENTS KILL PASTOR
A pastor from a Pentecostal Church in Bulawayo allegedly died of stress after he sold a family house and invested in stands and other busi...
THIS IS A MOTHER'S LOVE
VIMBAI Zimuto says there is nothing amiss on her nude picture with a naked baby. The Netherlands based diva said the baby was her make...
DNA SHOCKER : I RAISED WRONG SON FOR 20 YEARS
A mother whose newborn boy was swapped with another in a hospital mix-up 20 years ago wants her biological son back. Maki*, of Kagiso ...
CHAMISA GOES AFTER KHUPE OVER PARTY SYMBOLS
OPPOSITION MDC leader Nelson Chamisa, still basking in the glory of a fresh mandate given to him at the party congress last month, has rek...
GAS PRICES GO UP
RESIDENTS in urban areas who have turned to other sources of energy because of power outages are moaning the continuing rise of gas prices...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment