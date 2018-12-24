VAINONA HIGH SCHOOL HEADMASTER SACKED





The former head of Victoria High School in Masvingo, Antony Mhene has been dismissed from Government on allegations of misappropriating funds.





Mhene was dismissed from Vainona High in Harare where he was now the head for misappropriating $35 000 and allegedly hiring out school computers as an internet cafe.

Mhene who served Vic High between 2010 and 2011 was dismissed on November 12, 2018.





Mhene was transferred from Victoria High School in 2011 to St John’s Chikwaka High School in Harare and later transferred to Vainona High School.

Allegations are that Mhene misused $35 000.





According to the Herald, Mhene’s dismissal has left a principal director in the Ministry of Education in trouble after he forged a letter in attempt to reverse Mhene’s dismissal.





The principal director Jacob Gonese, took advantage of the handover/ takeover when Dr Sylvia Utete- Masango was retired to slip in a backdated and forged letter, purportedly demoting Mhene to the position of Deputy headmaster at George Stark High School.





The letter was dated November 1 and bears Dr Utete-Masango’s signature.

The matter came to light when Mhene approached officials at the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) to submit his letter. for transfer to George Stark High. After verification, officials realised that the letter dated November 12 and signed by the permanent secretary was the authentic one and raised the alarm.



