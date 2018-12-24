EIGHT AFM PASTORS TAKEN TO COURT





Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) Chivhu Province has approached the Chivhu Magistrates’ Court for an order to bar eight pastors who aligned to the Chiyangwa faction from conducting pastoral duties at their respective camps.





The pastors, Gary Chenera, Anold Rangarira Manjoto, Bowasi Chidaushe, Casper Gwaendepi, Kosam Mapira, Godwin Mushonga, Nyaya Takawira and Barnabas Tavan- hu Rwodzi all of AFM Chivhu Province who were relieved of their duties as church pastors were cited as respondents.





The matter was heard before Chivhu resident Magistrate Ngoni Nduna on Tuesday. AFM, through their legal prac- titioner Alex Majachani of Alex F and Associates said the eight pastors were legally dismissed from the church hence should stop presiding over their assemblies or lead in any church related issues as pastors.





In their opposing affidavits, through their lawyer Tafara Nsingo of Warara and Associates, the pastors stated that the restraining order would affect their future rights as pastors.

“Application must be dismissed with costs at a higher scale for seeking to mislead the court through obtaining orders by lying,” they stated. Pending the outcome of the case, Magistrate Nduna ruled out that both factions (Madawo and Chiyangwa) attend church services under their respective churches interchangeably.



