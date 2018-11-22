OUR MPs HOSPITALISED AFTER ATTACK IN PARLY : MDC

MDC members of Parliament did not stand up when the illegitimate Emmerson Mnangagwa entered the chambers leading to the Speaker of Parliament ordering MDC MPs to walk out of the house, which they refused.

Police officers were called in to disperse the MDC MPS from the chambers, and they did so violently, assaulting members of parliament.

There posits our problem.

• Emmerson Mnangagwa is not the elected President of Zimbabwe. ZEC and Zanu PF stole the people’s vote therefore, he does not deserve our respect.

• There is no rule that says when a President is entering Parliament, MPs must rise up.

• Regalia is not allowed in Parliament, therefore, Mr Mnangagwa disrespected the house when he entered the August House putting on a Zanu PF scarf.

• Police, the CIO and military are not supposed to get into parliament, let alone violently evict duly elected MPs.

The MDC is disturbed by the continued use of force by this government - a clear failure to break from their violent past. We insist that this illegitimate government will kill just to maintain the grip of power, but as the MDC, we will keep the pressure until they give in to the will of the people.

We continue to pursue every democratic right to ensure the people’s hope is not destroyed. A clean, caring and respectful government is what the people of Zimbabwe deserve.

Prosper Chapfiwa Mutseyami

MDC Chief Whip