HOOKER RAPED AND KILLED BY CLIENT

“Police in Gweru are investigating a murder case where a 23-year-old female was found dead, naked with a deep cut on the head in a bushy area in Mkoba 5 on 31 October. Circumstances are that on 30 October at about 7pm, the now deceased was drinking beer at Mkoba 6 Business Centre in the company of her friends Lillian and Claudius Buzeta. It is alleged that at about 12 midnight Tshuma left the bar in the company of an unknown male adult,” she said.