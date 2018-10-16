NOW DELIVER : KHUPE CHALLENGES ED





THE Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T has challenged the Zanu PF government to deliver the jobs and quality health care services and education which they promised during their campaign ahead of the July 30 elections.





Party spokesperson Linda Masarira said the party held a standing committee meeting at the weekend in which members were concerned over the deteriorating political and economic situation in the country.





“As a party founded on social democratic principles, we will continue being the voice of reason and stretching our hand of humility and responsibility, as we deliberate on progressive methods of reviving our economy and ensuring sustainable human development for all Zimbabweans,” Masarira said.





“The MDC-T is concerned about the demise we are facing as a nation and wants to ensure that every Zimbabwean’s right to socio-economic rights is respected. Zimbabweans want bread and butter and the government should ensure that they deliver jobs, quality services deliver, quality healthcare and education.”





President Emmerson Mnangagwa is on record on several instances promising to create jobs for the currently unemployed mostly youths and promising economic revival which he projected would be a middle income economy by 2030.





The Zanu PF government is currently struggling to resolve the economic crisis and contrary to its campaign in which it promised to create more jobs, the Finance minister Mthuli Ncube has recently hinted on plans to retrench civil servants to ease the burden that government incurs through heft wage bill.





Masarira said beyond politics, the people of Zimbabwe should come first in all government programmes and the party position will continue to put the welfare and livelihoods of Zimbabweans first.





“We deliberated on constructive solutions to the crisis in our country which we will unpack in full on Tuesday morning at 8am. As Zimbabweans regardless of race, colour, religion, tribe, age gender or political affiliation, we should endeavour to be progressive and developmental-minded and wish for the best prosperity of Zimbabwe for posterity. We should pride ourselves in celebrating our differences and diversity as we pull together to rebuild Zimbabwe,” she said.



