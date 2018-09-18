SEKERAMAYI FAILS TO PAY $327K





THE Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has petitioned the court seeking to compel former Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi to settle a $327 481 debt incurred at his Ulva Farm.





Through its lawyers Chihambakwe, Mutizwa and Partners, the power utility issued the summons to the former minister on September 13, 2018 but he did not respond to the litigation.





In its declaration, the power utility said Sekeramayi had refused and or neglected to settle the electricity bill despite numerous requests to do so prompting the firm to approach the court for recourse.

“The defendant (Sekeramayi) is indebted or liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) as at August 31, 2018 in the sum of $327 481,92 being charges in respect of electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two,” the power utility said.





“The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the above amount despite written demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5%.



