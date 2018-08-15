TEEN KILLED BY CROCS

A 14–year-old Redcliff boy was killed by crocodiles while swimming in Kwekwe River in Torwood.



Ali Phiri, a Form One pupil at Batanayi High School in Redcliff, was snatched from the jaws of the daring crocodiles by community members, but it was too late as he was already dead.

Ali’s three friends escaped with minor injuries.





The disturbing incident took place on Sunday afternoon. Family spokesperson, Mr Munyaradzi Munikwa who is also newly elected ward 2 councillor confirmed Ali’s tragic death.





“He was swimming in Kwekwe River together with his three friends. We then saw the other two boys coming in a huff informing us about the reptiles having attacked Ali,” narrated Mr Munikwa.

“We had no option but to jump into the water to rescue the hapless boy from the crocodiles which were by now drawing the body into the water.”

The family was still at pains, he said, to learn of the tragic death of the boy who had a promising career in football.





“As a family we are still trying to come to terms with the incident. We are still shocked because Ali died a painful death which was not at all expected,” he said.





About six crocodiles are said to have been spotted in the river and to date they are said to have claimed more than six lives.





“We are calling upon the Parks and Wildlife Department to intervene and do something about these crocodiles before they claim more lives,” Mr Munikwa said.





Burial arrangements were still to be announced . Midlands Provincial Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mkwende said she was yet to receive a report on the matter. Chronicle