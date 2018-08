MARRIED WOMAN TURNS BOY INTO SEX SLAVE

“All this happened in my absence because I work away from home. I should have seen it coming but I didn’t though all the signs were there. I should have seen the signs that something was going on but I thought my wife had too much love for the children. At most times, I complimented her for the love that she had for her step-child and nephew. She was always with the children because she was afraid that if I spend too much time with them, they would tell me,” he said.