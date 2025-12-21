ZIMBA MURDER IN SA : SUSPECT STILL ON THE RUN

Nine months after Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba was allegedly run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger in Sandton and later died, Gauteng police say the suspect remains at large.
In response to
IOL News enquiries on Friday, police have acknowledged that the suspect remains
at large.
Mahamba was
fatally injured in April during an incident in Rivonia, Sandton.
Footage of the
altercation circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage.
It is believed
that the killing allegedly stemmed from a love triangle involving Mahamba, the
suspect and a woman linked to the suspect.
The
confrontation reportedly escalated, ending in Mahamba's death.
Gauteng police
have previously confirmed that Ali "Arizona" Mugoya is a person of
interest in the case.
Police
spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Mugoya is the man who was
seen in images shared on social media after the incident.
Police admit
failure in arrestin Mugoya, also known as Arizona, in the murder of Muhamba.
Despite the
case sending shockwaves across the country, Mugoya has not been arrested.
Masondo said
police had identified the suspect but were still searching for him.
"The
suspect (referring to Mugoya) was identified, and police are still searching
for him as he is on the run," Masondo said. IOL
