ZIMBA MURDER IN SA : SUSPECT STILL ON THE RUN

Nine months after Zimbabwean national Emmanuel Mahamba was allegedly run over multiple times by a Ford Ranger in Sandton and later died, Gauteng police say the suspect remains at large.

In response to IOL News enquiries on Friday, police have acknowledged that the suspect remains at large.

Mahamba was fatally injured in April during an incident in Rivonia, Sandton.

Footage of the altercation circulated widely on social media, sparking public outrage.

It is believed that the killing allegedly stemmed from a love triangle involving Mahamba, the suspect and a woman linked to the suspect.

The confrontation reportedly escalated, ending in Mahamba's death.

Gauteng police have previously confirmed that Ali "Arizona" Mugoya is a person of interest in the case.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said Mugoya is the man who was seen in images shared on social media after the incident.

Police admit failure in arrestin Mugoya, also known as Arizona, in the murder of Muhamba.

Despite the case sending shockwaves across the country, Mugoya has not been arrested.

Masondo said police had identified the suspect but were still searching for him.

"The suspect (referring to Mugoya) was identified, and police are still searching for him as he is on the run," Masondo said. IOL