VOTE BUYING MARS NKULUMANE POLL

Voter turnout was notably low in yesterday's by-election for Bulawayo's Nkulumane constituency, with reports of massive apathy, particularly among the youth, amid allegations of vote-buying. The seat became vacant following the death of sitting legislator Desire Moyo in a car accident in October.
Nine candidates
contested the seat, including the late MP's widow, Esther Zitha. Zanu-PF
heavily mobilised its campaign machinery ahead of the election, with prominent
figures such as Presidential Investment Advisor Paul Tungwarara, National
Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha, and other ministers actively
campaigning for the party's candidate, Freedom Murechu.
A survey
conducted across 34 polling stations by The Standard revealed that senior
citizens formed a significant portion of voters, many of whom arrived with
crutches to receive assistance. Nkulumane constituency command officer,
Sithembiso Khuphe, reported that by 4 PM, only 3 992 votes had been cast out of
22 883 registered voters, with 2 410 males and 1 582 females participating. A
further 296 individuals were turned away for various reasons, including being
absent from the official voters' roll or presenting invalid identification such
as expired passports or defaced IDs.
Ward 22
presiding officer, Siphetheni Moyo, confirmed the low turnout, stating that
some voters were disqualified for not appearing on the roll. Despite these
challenges, voting proceeded peacefully across all polling stations, which
opened at 7 AM. At Mabhukudwana Primary School polling station A, 50 voters had
cast ballots by 10 AM, while Station B saw 55 voters by mid-morning. Several
individuals were turned away at other stations due to invalid or missing
identification.
Some voters and
opposition candidates accused Zanu-PF of engaging in vote-buying, citing the
drilling of boreholes during the election period as an inducement. Candidates
included Zitha, Murechu, comedian Mothusi "Madlela" Ndlovu of the
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Ethel Sibanda (MDC-T), Alson Moyo (EFF
Zimbabwe), Vivian Siziba (ZAPU), Nompilo Ncube Malala (ZANC), and independents
Rodney Donovan Jele and Fuzwayo of Ibhetshu LikaZulu.
For comparison,
over 13 000 votes were cast in the parliamentary elections in 2023, with the
late CCC MP receiving 9 880 votes and runner-up Murechu obtaining 2 402 votes.
The markedly lower turnout in this by-election underscores ongoing voter
disengagement and highlights challenges facing the constituency ahead of the
final results.
Zanu PF has won
the election. Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment