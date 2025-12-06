COPS : DRONES FOR FESTIVE SEASON

Police have adopted use of drones for real time surveillance in the fight against crime in Bulawayo in addition to deploying more police officers on the ground as authorities gear up for the start of the festive season to ensure a crime-free holiday.

The festive season in Bulawayo is normally characterised by an inevitable surge in movement and criminal activity as tens of thousands of people travel back home from neighbouring countries such as South Africa, Botswana and Namibia for the holidays.

The number of social gatherings at this time of the year surges while the consumption rate of alcohol also rises.

Authorities have already launched an intensive, nationwide security and traffic enforcement campaign that will be ably assisted by drone technology to suppress skyrocketing crime rates, drastically curb catastrophic road carnage and maintain civil stability over a period traditionally marked by heightened public travel and social disruption.

In Bulawayo the “eyes in the sky” will feed police with real time surveillance at the touch of a button from the ZRP Command Centre as officers take a “zero-tolerance approach” to lawlessness while more officers are set to saturate highways, urban centres and critical points across the city.

From the police command centre authorities will be able to monitor activities in suburbs as far as Emganwini, Cowdray Park, Emakhandeni, Pumula, Richmond, Queens Park and Mqabuko Heights, among others and deploy police officers on the ground to deal with situations that require human interventions.

The drones can be operated within a radius of 20 kilometres from the police command centre, according to national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

He told Sunday News in an exclusive interview at Ross Camp on Friday that the police are utilising the latest technology at its disposal to fight crime and ensure public safety this festive season.

“The drones being used by police can do surveillance in a 20-kilometre radius from the command centre and they will be used in the fight against crime this festive season in major cities such as Harare and Bulawayo,” said Comm Nyathi.

“Most of the areas in Bulawayo are already being monitored using the drones technology coupled with the smart policing technology, which is now fully operational in the city’s Central Business District.

“Our drone technology is something that the public must not take for granted because ZRP is now able to monitor activities on the ground in real time. We are now able to monitor criminal activity movements using the technology at our disposal.

“The ZRP assures Zimbabweans and visitors during this festive season that police have already been deployed on the ground and the drone technology is in full use.

“The festive season brings with it its own set of challenges such as road traffic accidents that result in the loss of life and injuries. ZRP is appealing to motorists to prioritise road safety. There is no need for drivers to be in a hurry and put the lives of others in danger. Drivers must observe road rules and regulations and the first thing on their minds should be road safety at all times.”

Comm Nyathi said road-unworthy vehicles will be impounded.

“We will impound any vehicle that is not road worthy to be ferrying passengers or goods. Police will also take action against drivers that will be driving under the influence of alcohol,” he warned.

“It’s important to make it clear that technology such as body cameras, which are at our disposal, will be used to bring to book anyone breaking the law.”

All the country’s provinces have been equipped with breathalysers to weed out drunken drivers from the roads, said Comm Nyathi.

“So far ZRP has taken delivery of 100 breathalysers and more are still coming so all the provinces will be using them to deal with drivers driving under the influence of alcohol. We are saying its game on for drunken drivers this festive season,” said Comm Nyathi.

Police have also warned homeowners that will be travelling for the holidays to avoid posting information on social media that can alert criminals about their absence from home, potentially exposing the properties to break-ins.

“Police are concerned about a growing trend where people post personal and private information on social media, which is then exploited by criminals. It’s not necessary for people to post information about their whereabouts such as pictures of families in holiday resorts, which is then used by criminals to target their homes,” he said.

“We had an incident last year here in Bulawayo where a family that was hosting a party shared that information on social media and they were attacked with knives and other weapons by a gang of criminals.

“The festive season is a time to enjoy with family and friends but we call on citizens to be responsible and stay vigilant.” Sunday News