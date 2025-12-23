CHINESE MINERS EJECTED FROM MINING DEAL

Chinese miners Ming Chang Sino Africa Mining Investment have been ejected from a mining investment agreement after the High Court ruled that shares issued to them in Gwampa Mining were unlawfully allotted.
Gwampa Mining
approached the High Court seeking rectification of its share register following
what it said was an illegal issuance and allotment of shares.
In the
application, Gwampa cited DGL Investment Number 5 (Pvt) Ltd, Eagle Italian
Shoes, Ming Chang Sino Africa Investment, Fuel Africa, Wang Ke and the Chief
Registrar of Companies and Other Business Entities as respondents.
High Court
Commercial Division judge Justice Bongani Ndhlovu ruled in favour of Gwampa
Mining, ordering the removal of Ming Chang Sino Africa Investment, Fuel Africa
and Wang Ke from the disputed mining agreement.
The court heard
that Gwampa Mining, incorporated in 2009, entered into an investment agreement
in April 2017 with Eagle Italian Shoes, Ming Chang Sino Africa Investment and
Fuel Africa to jointly mine claims owned by DGL Investment Number 5 and pay
royalties to Gwampa.
The agreement
was subject to strict conditions precedent, including the assumption of a
US$4.3 million debt and the execution of a shareholders’ agreement. Gwampa was
to allot shares only after these conditions were met.
However, the
court found that shares were issued by DGL Investment Number 5 instead of
Gwampa Mining, despite the absence of a shareholders’ agreement and without the
required capital contributions having been paid. The allotment also included
unauthorised additional shares and shares issued to Wang Ke, who was not a
party to the agreement.
Gwampa argued
that the conditions precedent were never fulfilled, rendering the agreement and
any rights arising from it legally void. While acknowledging certain payments,
Gwampa said efforts to regularise the arrangement were resisted.
Ming Chang Sino
Africa Investment claimed it had fulfilled its obligations, including paying
the US$4.3 million debt and advancing a US$1.2 million loan, allegedly to the
late John Muir. It argued that it was the primary financier and operator of the
mine and dismissed Gwampa’s claims as an abuse of process.
Justice Ndhlovu
ruled that Ming Chang Sino Africa Investment bore the burden of proving payment
but failed to produce any documentary evidence.
“The 3rd
respondent has not provided proof of payments and relied on bare denials,” the
judge said, adding that there was also no evidence of royalty payments or a
written shareholders’ agreement.
“The
applicant’s documentation is coherent and stands in stark contrast to the
respondent’s unsupported claims,” he ruled.
Justice Ndhlovu
concluded that Ming Chang Sino Africa Investment, Fuel Africa and Wang Ke were
unlawfully allotted shares and ordered that their names be removed from DGL
Investment Number 5’s share register. He further ordered the cancellation of
the shares and directed the Registrar of Companies and Other Business Entities
to effect the changes.
The respondents
were ordered to pay the costs of the suit. Newsday
