MY DYING WISH : TO MEET THE FIRST LADY

As he awaits his fate, Adrian Tavonga Gurumbadza (13), a bedridden Mutare boy, is sitting his Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven national examinations from a hospital ward.
Despite being
stricken with cancer, Adrian has expressed his heartfelt desire to meet the
First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, which has become his sole wish in life.
For Adrian,
enduring pain is a poignant reminder that he is still alive.
Paediatric
doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital in Harare have declared his cancer
incurable and discharged him for home-based care as he awaits the inevitable.
Since being
diagnosed with left kidney cancer, also known as Wilm’s Tumor, in December
2023, life has never been the same for Adrian, who resides at Number 6698,
Chikanga Phase Three in Mutare. With a quivering voice, Adrian murmured from
his St Joseph’s Mission Hospital ward bed: “I wish I could meet Mai Mnangagwa
before I die.”
Indeed, Adrian
is now acutely aware that his days are numbered.
His father, Mr
Wellington Gurumbadza, said: “At KidzCan, they have a community where he met
fellow children with cancer in Zimbabwe. They share online groups, and all
relapses and deaths are known there. Sadly, all those who developed relapses
have passed away.”
The fact that
Adrian is a brilliant learner with the potential to achieve six units at St
Joseph’s Primary School only adds to the pain his family is enduring as they
watch life being slowly siphoned from the intelligent youngster with each
passing day.
To put Adrian’s
exceptional academic performance into context, school authorities confirmed
that he did not attend Grade Six classes during the first and second terms, but
still managed to rank among the school’s top 10 out of 250 learners by the end
of the third term last year.
No wonder,
Adrian, with all the pain he is going through, still had the tenacity to
struggle to fulfil his other wish of writing the ongoing Grade Seven exams from
the hospital bed.
“We were
required to bring him to the hospital because ZIMSEC regulations stipulate that
he cannot sit for his exams from home. Consequently, he is writing his exams
from the hospital ward, which is conveniently located next to the school. As
you have heard from him yourself, prior to the commencement of his Grade Seven
exams, Adrian has consistently expressed to us, as a family, that his heartfelt
desire, aside from sitting his exams, is to meet Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.”
Adrian was
diagnosed with left kidney cancer, specifically Wilm’s Tumor, in December 2023.
He underwent a successful medical operation, costing approximately US$5 000,
which removed his left kidney.
Following
chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Adrian briefly recovered.
However, in
August 2025, he suffered a relapse in his stomach and bladder, which has proven
to be aggressive, and is now receiving palliative care. Unfortunately, Adrian
can no longer walk, and his speech has become laboured. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment