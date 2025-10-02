MY DYING WISH : TO MEET THE FIRST LADY

As he awaits his fate, Adrian Tavonga Gurumbadza (13), a bedridden Mutare boy, is sitting his Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) Grade Seven national examinations from a hospital ward.

Despite being stricken with cancer, Adrian has expressed his heartfelt desire to meet the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, which has become his sole wish in life.

For Adrian, enduring pain is a poignant reminder that he is still alive.

Paediatric doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital in Harare have declared his cancer incurable and discharged him for home-based care as he awaits the inevitable.

Since being diagnosed with left kidney cancer, also known as Wilm’s Tumor, in December 2023, life has never been the same for Adrian, who resides at Number 6698, Chikanga Phase Three in Mutare. With a quivering voice, Adrian murmured from his St Joseph’s Mission Hospital ward bed: “I wish I could meet Mai Mnangagwa before I die.”

Indeed, Adrian is now acutely aware that his days are numbered.

His father, Mr Wellington Gurumbadza, said: “At KidzCan, they have a community where he met fellow children with cancer in Zimbabwe. They share online groups, and all relapses and deaths are known there. Sadly, all those who developed relapses have passed away.”

The fact that Adrian is a brilliant learner with the potential to achieve six units at St Joseph’s Primary School only adds to the pain his family is enduring as they watch life being slowly siphoned from the intelligent youngster with each passing day.

To put Adrian’s exceptional academic performance into context, school authorities confirmed that he did not attend Grade Six classes during the first and second terms, but still managed to rank among the school’s top 10 out of 250 learners by the end of the third term last year.

No wonder, Adrian, with all the pain he is going through, still had the tenacity to struggle to fulfil his other wish of writing the ongoing Grade Seven exams from the hospital bed.

“We were required to bring him to the hospital because ZIMSEC regulations stipulate that he cannot sit for his exams from home. Consequently, he is writing his exams from the hospital ward, which is conveniently located next to the school. As you have heard from him yourself, prior to the commencement of his Grade Seven exams, Adrian has consistently expressed to us, as a family, that his heartfelt desire, aside from sitting his exams, is to meet Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.”

Adrian was diagnosed with left kidney cancer, specifically Wilm’s Tumor, in December 2023. He underwent a successful medical operation, costing approximately US$5 000, which removed his left kidney.

Following chemotherapy and radiotherapy, Adrian briefly recovered.

However, in August 2025, he suffered a relapse in his stomach and bladder, which has proven to be aggressive, and is now receiving palliative care. Unfortunately, Adrian can no longer walk, and his speech has become laboured. Manica Post