BUNJIRA'S LOVER DIES

Alois Bunjira had planned to marry his girlfriend, Brenda Zvinorova, in December this year.
However, this
will not be possible after Brenda died in Harare yesterday − three days after
she was injured in a car crash on the Rusape-Nyanga road on Saturday.
The horror
head-on collision killed two people who were in the vehicle which collided with
the BMW which Bunjira was driving.
His girlfriend
was a passenger in Bunjira’s car.
The two were
first rushed to Rusape General Hospital but Brenda was then moved to the Milton
Park Medical Centre, on the same day, because of the severity of her injuries.
She was put on
a life-support system but, after bravely fighting for her life for three days,
she lost the battle yesterday.
Brenda and
Bunjira were part of the NetOne Albun Marathon organising team.
Photographs
taken from functions related to the NetOne Albun Marathon also show Brenda at
the top table.
Harare
businessman, Andrew Rusike, who is the chairman of the organising team, told
H-Metro that Bunjira and Brenda were in a serious relationship.
“Brenda was
Alois’ fiance,” he said.
“They lived together in Westgate and, because I am also Alois’ older brother, I can tell you that he planned to marry his fiance at the end of this year.
“Brenda was the
administrator of our organising committee.” Rusike was one of the first people
to reach the accident scene.
He said he was
also the one who pulled Brenda from the car. “I could see that she had suffered
injuries on her hands,” he said.
“When I got her
out of the car, the first thing she asked me was whether her hands were still
there.” Rusike said this was a business trip.
“We wanted to
see if the NetOne Albun Marathon could be used to qualify for the Comrades
Marathon and this was the whole purpose of the trip.
“We had a
representative from the Comrades Marathon and we had equipment which was
supposed to be used to measure the NetOne Albun Marathon.
“The whole
process was meant to take three days but, because of other commitments, we had
squeezed it into two days − Saturday and Sunday.
“We left Harare
early on Saturday and Alois and Brenda had already passed Rusape by about
9,30am. I was following them in another car.”
Police
confirmed that the horror crash occurred eight kilometres along the
Rusape-Nyanga road.
“Two people
died, while three others were injured, after an Isuzu pickup truck, which had
three passengers on board, tried to overtake a bus while there was an oncoming
BMW vehicle,” the police said.
“The BMW
vehicle was being driven by Alois Bunjira with one passenger on board. The
vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the death of two passengers from the
Isuzu vehicle.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment