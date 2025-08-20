BUNJIRA'S LOVER DIES

Alois Bunjira had planned to marry his girlfriend, Brenda Zvinorova, in December this year.

However, this will not be possible after Brenda died in Harare yesterday − three days after she was injured in a car crash on the Rusape-Nyanga road on Saturday.

The horror head-on collision killed two people who were in the vehicle which collided with the BMW which Bunjira was driving.

His girlfriend was a passenger in Bunjira’s car.

The two were first rushed to Rusape General Hospital but Brenda was then moved to the Milton Park Medical Centre, on the same day, because of the severity of her injuries.

She was put on a life-support system but, after bravely fighting for her life for three days, she lost the battle yesterday.

Brenda and Bunjira were part of the NetOne Albun Marathon organising team.

Photographs taken from functions related to the NetOne Albun Marathon also show Brenda at the top table.

Harare businessman, Andrew Rusike, who is the chairman of the organising team, told H-Metro that Bunjira and Brenda were in a serious relationship.

“Brenda was Alois’ fiance,” he said.

“They lived together in Westgate and, because I am also Alois’ older brother, I can tell you that he planned to marry his fiance at the end of this year.

“Brenda was the administrator of our organising committee.” Rusike was one of the first people to reach the accident scene.

He said he was also the one who pulled Brenda from the car. “I could see that she had suffered injuries on her hands,” he said.

“When I got her out of the car, the first thing she asked me was whether her hands were still there.” Rusike said this was a business trip.

“We wanted to see if the NetOne Albun Marathon could be used to qualify for the Comrades Marathon and this was the whole purpose of the trip.

“We had a representative from the Comrades Marathon and we had equipment which was supposed to be used to measure the NetOne Albun Marathon.

“The whole process was meant to take three days but, because of other commitments, we had squeezed it into two days − Saturday and Sunday.

“We left Harare early on Saturday and Alois and Brenda had already passed Rusape by about 9,30am. I was following them in another car.”

Police confirmed that the horror crash occurred eight kilometres along the Rusape-Nyanga road.

“Two people died, while three others were injured, after an Isuzu pickup truck, which had three passengers on board, tried to overtake a bus while there was an oncoming BMW vehicle,” the police said.

“The BMW vehicle was being driven by Alois Bunjira with one passenger on board. The vehicles collided head-on, resulting in the death of two passengers from the Isuzu vehicle.” H Metro