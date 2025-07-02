skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 2 July 2025
MAN RAPES OLDER SISTER
Wednesday, July 02, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ED IS HAVING SLEEPLESS NIGHT, SAYS RETURNING CHAMISA
Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are having sleepless nights after he stepped back into politi...
JOY AS TWO WIVES REUNITE WITH HUSBANDS AS LENTHY SENTENCES ARE QUASHED
Two men, who successfully appealed for their lengthy jail sentences, including life imprisonment, to be quashed, walked straight into the ar...
BEDROOM GOSSIP LED TO BRUTAL ASSAULT
The row, which led Ruya Adventist School head cook Lesly Bizwell to brutally assault a student on attachment at the school has been revealed...
CHIWENGA PLAYING TO THE GALLERY : CRITIC
Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s ery speeches targeting corrupt tendepreneurs, most of them who are using their political connections t...
MARRIED HEADMASTER'S AFFAIR TEACHER ROCKS SCHOOL
Bikita Fashu High School head, Happson Dina, is allegedly at the centre of a storm involving a scandalous affair with his subordinate, Amina...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment