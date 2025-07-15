MAN FORCED TO HAVE SEX WITH EX LOVER

A 38-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to have unprotected sex with his ex-girlfriend in Highfield on Saturday.
Linos Gapanga
was shocked to see his ex-girlfriend, Amanda Chizanga Chakanyuka, 26, entering
his house in Glen View 7.
She was
accompanied by five unidentified men.
The five men
kidnapped him claiming he had raped and impregnated Amanda.
They forced him
into their black BMW, registration
number ACD 9485, while Amanda and others followed behind in a Ford
Ranger, registration number ADG 3211.
The two cars
were driven to Machipisa Pink Lodge in Engineering, Highfield.
Upon their
arrival, Amanda was reported to have entered into a room inside the lodge.
Three men
assaulted Linos and force marched him into the same room Amanda had entered.
They ordered
him to have sexual intercourse with her without protection, claiming they
wanted to remove some rituals.
After the sex
act, they searched him and stole his wallet, which had US$142, and some bank
cards.
They left him
inside the room and drove away.
Amanda was
later arrested.
Harare
provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the
case.
“Police
arrested a woman in connection with a kidnapping and robbery case in Highfield.
“The case
involves ex-lovers and five other men.
“The
complainant sustained a swollen face, rib pains and complained of a headache
and was referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment.
“Investigations
are continuing,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
