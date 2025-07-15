43 POISONED AT CHURCH GATHERING

A church gathering at one of the many apostolic sects (Paradise) church in Chipanza area, Zaka, turned deadly when 34 people were allegedly poisoned after consuming laced food. The incident is believed to be linked to a church leadership wrangle, with the Bishop reportedly being the target.
The 34 affected
individuals were rushed to hospital, with samples taken for analysis to
determine if it was real poison and the nature of the substance. Most of the
affected individuals have been discharged, with only 5 patients still receiving
treatment.
The incident,
which locals believe to be linked to a church leadership dispute, has raised
concerns about internal conflicts and the need for peaceful resolution.
However, the
exact cause of the contamination remains unclear. Investigators are still
trying to determine whether the food was intentionally poisoned or if an
accidental chemical reaction, such as rust or another substance, spilled into
the food.
Samples of the
food consumed, including Sadza, Mahewu, and Mutakura, have been taken for
analysis. The community is still reeling from the shock, and as the community
comes to terms with the incident, there is a sense of relief that most of the
affected individuals are recovering well.
The community
is eagerly awaiting the results of the investigation, which will hopefully
provide clarity on what exactly happened and how to prevent such incidents in
the future. TellZimNews
