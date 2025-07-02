ED IS HAVING SLEEPLESS NIGHT, SAYS RETURNING CHAMISA

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are having sleepless nights after he stepped back into politics to challenge the ruling party’s continued hold on power.
Chamisa last
year “moved away from active politics” after self-imposed Citizens Coalition
for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu snatched the party
from him.
He had launched
the CCC in January 2022 after dumping the MDC Alliance.
Tshabangu went
on to recall a number of CCC legislators, resulting in costly by-elections that
saw Zanu PF regaining a two-thirds majority in Parliament.
Tshabangu has
been dismissed as a Zanu PF proxy, a charge he denies.
Chamisa said he
was ready to take Zanu PF head-on.
“I’m not shy to
be labelled a politician because that’s my work and Mnangagwa knows that. We
have given him a torrid time. He is having sleepless nights because of us,”
Chamisa said.
“You might say
how is it possible with that small body. It is possible and is happening
because it is not the size of the dog that matters, but the fight in a dog. At
one time, an elephant was troubled by an ant.”
He said this
while addressing mourners during the burial of Tichaona Mutandiri (91) in
Manyoni village 7, Mhondoro on Monday. The deceased is the father of South
Africa-based activist Munjodzi Mutandiri.
Chamisa
bemoaned the poor state of roads in most rural areas, saying it was a sign of
poor leadership.
“You were
saying Mhondoro is near, but the journey was long due to bad roads and that
should urge us to pray for our country to have leaders who prioritise the
welfare of our people,” he said.
“We have
leaders, but we don’t see their good deeds.
“We must have
leaders who prioritise better roads, schools and clinics, but all that is
missing.”
The late
Mutandiri, who suffered a stroke twice and passed on at Chinhoyi Provincial
Hospital, is survived by his wife Chipo and eight children. Newsday
