ED IS HAVING SLEEPLESS NIGHT, SAYS RETURNING CHAMISA



Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa says President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are having sleepless nights after he stepped back into politics to challenge the ruling party’s continued hold on power.

Chamisa last year “moved away from active politics” after self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu snatched the party from him.

He had launched the CCC in January 2022 after dumping the MDC Alliance.

Tshabangu went on to recall a number of CCC legislators, resulting in costly by-elections that saw Zanu PF regaining a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Tshabangu has been dismissed as a Zanu PF proxy, a charge he denies.

Chamisa said he was ready to take Zanu PF head-on.

“I’m not shy to be labelled a politician because that’s my work and Mnangagwa knows that. We have given him a torrid time. He is having sleepless nights because of us,” Chamisa said.

“You might say how is it possible with that small body. It is possible and is happening because it is not the size of the dog that matters, but the fight in a dog. At one time, an elephant was troubled by an ant.”

He said this while addressing mourners during the burial of Tichaona Mutandiri (91) in Manyoni village 7, Mhondoro on Monday. The deceased is the father of South Africa-based activist Munjodzi Mutandiri.

Chamisa bemoaned the poor state of roads in most rural areas, saying it was a sign of poor leadership.

“You were saying Mhondoro is near, but the journey was long due to bad roads and that should urge us to pray for our country to have leaders who prioritise the welfare of our people,” he said.

“We have leaders, but we don’t see their good deeds.

“We must have leaders who prioritise better roads, schools and clinics, but all that is missing.”

The late Mutandiri, who suffered a stroke twice and passed on at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, is survived by his wife Chipo and eight children. Newsday