CHIEF'S MESSENGER KILLED IN GOKWE

A 37-year-old man from Munukwa village in Gokwe is facing murder charges following the fatal assault of a chief's messenger, police have confirmed.
According to
Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the victim,
Moses Moyo, was serving summons to appear at a traditional court when the
deadly confrontation occurred on June 24.
Inspector
Mahoko explained that at around 11:30 a.m., Moyo approached the suspect,
Brighton Maketo, in Munukwa village under Chief Nemangwe's jurisdiction. Moyo
intended to deliver summons requiring Maketo to attend Headman Ndlalambi's
court.
A
misunderstanding quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two
men. Maketo allegedly assaulted Moyo using a stool and an axe, striking him on
the head and leg.
Moyo sustained
severe injuries and later died at Maketo's homestead.
The suspect was
promptly arrested and is expected to appear in court soon, Inspector Mahoko
confirmed.
The police have
appealed to the public to respect law enforcement and traditional authorities
to maintain peace and order. Newsday
