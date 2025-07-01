CHIEF'S MESSENGER KILLED IN GOKWE

A 37-year-old man from Munukwa village in Gokwe is facing murder charges following the fatal assault of a chief's messenger, police have confirmed.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the victim, Moses Moyo, was serving summons to appear at a traditional court when the deadly confrontation occurred on June 24.

Inspector Mahoko explained that at around 11:30 a.m., Moyo approached the suspect, Brighton Maketo, in Munukwa village under Chief Nemangwe's jurisdiction. Moyo intended to deliver summons requiring Maketo to attend Headman Ndlalambi's court.

A misunderstanding quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two men. Maketo allegedly assaulted Moyo using a stool and an axe, striking him on the head and leg.

Moyo sustained severe injuries and later died at Maketo's homestead.

The suspect was promptly arrested and is expected to appear in court soon, Inspector Mahoko confirmed.

The police have appealed to the public to respect law enforcement and traditional authorities to maintain peace and order. Newsday