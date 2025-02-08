skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Saturday, 8 February 2025
TRUMP PROTECTING PRIVILEGED WHITES : SA GOVT
Saturday, February 08, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
GEZA : MUTSVANGWA SPEAKS
WHY ED MUST NOT STAY ON
Best advisor in the land if Mnangagwa want to overshadowed all he's failures as a President of Zimbabwe in 2028 he must let other lea...
WHY OK ZIM IS IN TROUBLE
It's been said that @OK ZIMBABWE'S business failure isn't down to just the state of the Economy in Zimbabwe. @GGuvamatanga ...
YOU SPENT MY MONEY : MAN RAPES LOVER
A Borrowdale man has been arrested for raping his lover after claiming she has been spending his money while rejecting his demands for the t...
ZANU PF SET TO EXPEL TWO MPs
Gutu East MP Benjamin Ganyiwa is in trouble with his party and Zanu PF has started activating its structures for a by-election in the consti...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment