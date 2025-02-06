SA WILL NOT BE BULLIED, SAYS RAMAPHOSA



South Africa will not be bullied, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national address Thursday, after his government faced criticism from senior U.S. officials including President Donald Trump.

"We are witnessing the rise of nationalism, protectionism, the pursuit of narrow interests, and the decline of common cause," Ramaphosa said.

"This is the world that we as South Africa, a developing economy, must now navigate, but we are not daunted," he said. "We are, as South Africans, a resilient people, and we will not be bullied."

Trump asserted this week that South Africa was "confiscating" land via an expropriation act signed last month, a charge the South African government denies and has described as "misinformation".

The U.S. leader, who is advised by South Africa-born Elon Musk, also accused Pretoria of "treating certain classes of people very badly" and threatened to cut funding to the country.

The act signed by Ramaphosa last month stipulates the government may, in some circumstances, offer "nil compensation" for property it decides to seize in the public interest.

Land ownership is a contentious issue in South Africa with most farmland still owned by white people three decades after the end of apartheid and the government under pressure to implement reforms.

Following Trump's charge, Musk used his social media platform X to accuse Ramaphosa's government of having "openly racist ownership laws".