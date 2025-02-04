FORMER BURSAR : I STOLE $289K

IN a dramatic twist of events, Little Rock International School’s former bursar Tambudzai Majuru has changed her plea to guilty.

She has now pleaded guilty to stealing $289,997 from the school.

Majuru allegedly teamed up with the school’s executive principal, Chamunorwa Gracious Dahwa, to execute an elaborate scheme, involving fake receipt books, allowing them to divert tuition payments made by unsuspecting parents.

The trial, which had already seen three state witnesses testify, took an unexpected twist yesterday when Majuru, through her legal counsel, indicated that she wished to change her plea in light of overwhelming evidence.

Prosecutor Tafara Chirambira welcomed the decision, acknowledging that the admission would aid the course of justice. The court has postponed the matter to Friday, when Majuru’s fate will be determined.

Dahwa’s trial will continue as his plea remains not guilty. Dahwa (35) is being charged with fraud and money laundering.

The complainant is the school director and founder Dr Masimba Phillip Dahwa.

The State alleges that, sometime between January 2021 and April 2024, Chamunorwa connived with Majuru and acquired extra receipt books, similar to those used at the school.

The school fees from students were recorded in their fraudulent receipt books.

Chamunorwa then made a misrepresentation to the school by recording a lesser amount of school fees paid by the students in the actual school receipt books and converting the difference to personal use. During the period, Chamunorwa allegedly used the stolen money to build a mansion at Seke Village, under Chief Seke, in Dema. H Metro