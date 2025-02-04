FORMER BURSAR : I STOLE $289K

IN a dramatic twist of events, Little Rock International School’s former bursar Tambudzai Majuru has changed her plea to guilty.
She has now
pleaded guilty to stealing $289,997 from the school.
Majuru
allegedly teamed up with the school’s executive principal, Chamunorwa Gracious
Dahwa, to execute an elaborate scheme, involving fake receipt books, allowing
them to divert tuition payments made by unsuspecting parents.
The trial,
which had already seen three state witnesses testify, took an unexpected twist
yesterday when Majuru, through her legal counsel, indicated that she wished to
change her plea in light of overwhelming evidence.
Prosecutor
Tafara Chirambira welcomed the decision, acknowledging that the admission would
aid the course of justice. The court has postponed the matter to Friday, when
Majuru’s fate will be determined.
Dahwa’s trial
will continue as his plea remains not guilty. Dahwa (35) is being charged with
fraud and money laundering.
The complainant
is the school director and founder Dr Masimba Phillip Dahwa.
The State
alleges that, sometime between January 2021 and April 2024, Chamunorwa connived
with Majuru and acquired extra receipt books, similar to those used at the
school.
The school fees
from students were recorded in their fraudulent receipt books.
Chamunorwa then
made a misrepresentation to the school by recording a lesser amount of school
fees paid by the students in the actual school receipt books and converting the
difference to personal use. During the period, Chamunorwa allegedly used the
stolen money to build a mansion at Seke Village, under Chief Seke, in Dema. H Metro
