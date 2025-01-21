SECURITY GUARD BREAKS INTO FORMER EMPLOYER'S PREMISES, STEALS SAFE

A Bulawayo man who was previously employed as a security guard by Matabeleland Engineering Company appeared in court for allegedly breaking into his former employer’s premises and stealing a safe containing US$4 500.

Solomon Mateta (52) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Mehluli Moyo, facing charges of theft and unlawful entry. He was granted US$100 bail and remanded to January 27.

The prosecutor, Mrs Ellen Matenga said the charges stem from two alleged incidents that occurred between August and September 2024. Mateta is accused of breaking into the company’s premises and stealing a safe containing US$4 500.

Additionally, he is charged with unlawful entry, as he had been barred from entering the premises after being fired in 2022 and a restraining order had been issued against him.

Mateta pleaded not guilty to the two charges, claiming that he was not in Bulawayo during the alleged incidents.

He stated that he had been moving between Harare and Filabusi for piece jobs and only returned to Bulawayo in September to collect his belongings as he was permanently relocating to Harare.

“I was moving between Harare and Filabusi doing piece jobs. I only came to Bulawayo in September to take my clothes as I was permanently moving to Harare,” Mateta told the court. He also said he did not receive any restraining order when he was fired from the company, explaining that he still possessed the keys to the premises.

A representative from the company testified in court, explaining the circumstances surrounding the break-in.

A company official said he was notified by a security guard of a break-in at the Riverside North premises, where a safe containing money was stolen.

The doors to the manager’s office and the office housing the safe were found vandalised, and the company laptop was left untouched.

The safe that contained money was missing while another safe containing company papers and keys was intact. Chronicle