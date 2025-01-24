skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 24 January 2025
MAN RAPED AT CHIKURUBI
Friday, January 24, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HUBBY MARRIES SIDE CHICK, WIFE DOWNS POISON
A woman downed a poisonous substance after she found out that her husband had paid lobola for another woman. Forbes Degwa, who is a senio...
NO O LEVELS BUT I HAVE A DIPLOMA, SAYS MAGAYA
The High Court has reserved judgment in an urgent application by Yadah Stars Football Club President Walter Magaya who was disqualified from...
PHARMACIST IN TROUBLE OVER AQUA
SHOP OWNER SHOOTS WIFE DEAD
MINISTER’S 2030 STATEMENT RIDICULED
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment