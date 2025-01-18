BOY SENT HOME OVER FEES, DROWNS

A nine-year-old boy from Rutavo Village, Chief Negari in Mwenezi drowned in a dam while swimming on his way back home from school after being sent home over fees.

Masvingo Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa confirmed the incident and urged members of the public to encourage their children not to play near water bodies.

“I can confirm an incident of drowning in Mwenezi where the now deceased Junior Lunga drowned in a dam on January 15. I want to urge parents to encourage their children not to play near water bodies,” said Dhewa.

On January 15 Lunga went to Matando Primary School and was sent back home to collect school fees. On his way back, he passed by the local dam and removed his school uniform then started to swim.

Around 1700hours his mother looked for him but could not find him. Lunga’s lifeless body was found the next day on the edge of the dam.

His body was taken to Neshuro Hospital Mortuary for postmortem. TellZimNews