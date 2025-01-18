SHOCKING BABY SWITCH AT BYO HOSPITAL

A Bulawayo gave birth to a baby boy at United Bulawayo Hospitals but walked out with a girl.

The Herald reports that DNA tests a month later confirmed her suspicions. The tests, which cost a considerable US$220, was conducted at a laboratory in Bulawayo’s city centre to prove that the child given to the insistent mother by a maternity nurse at the hospital was not her biological offspring.

“The day before the birth, she underwent a scan which confirmed she was expecting a boy.

“After the delivery, a nurse took the child for cleaning and returned it to the mother. The mother, who had been taking photographs of her son, noticed the baby’s identification tag indicated it was a girl,” said the source close to the woman, who lives in Cowdray Park.

Initially unaware of the discrepancy, the new mother immediately alerted the nurse, expressing her concern. However, the nurse dismissed her concerns, suggesting that the effects of the anaesthesia for the Caesarean section might have clouded her judgment.

According to the source, another expectant mother had been admitted to the ward just fifteen minutes before the operation, but she had already been discharged by the time the alert mother raised the alarm.

“She contacted her relatives to inform them of the situation. Her uncle suggested DNA testing, but the nurse vehemently opposed the idea, claiming it was too expensive and unaffordable for the family.

“However, the uncle insisted, and they proceeded with the testing at a laboratory in the Bulawayo city centre.

“The results unequivocally confirmed that the baby girl was not her biological child.”

Furious, the family returned to the hospital, demanding answers and demanding the return of their biological son. Hospital staff were compelled to locate the other mother, who resided in Esigodini, Umzingwane District.

A hospital vehicle was dispatched to retrieve her. However, the woman’s husband was uncooperative, adamantly insisting that the child was his.

The police were subsequently involved, and the couple was brought to Bulawayo. At the insistence of the aggrieved family, the hospital engaged the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) for DNA testing. The results unequivocally confirmed that the two babies had been exchanged.

Zephania Dlamini, head of the Applied Genetics Testing Centre at NUST, confirmed this shocking discovery.

“In the Bulawayo cases, two women who were in the same ward at UBH delivered around the same time. The complainant asserted that her child was a boy, but when it was returned after cleaning, she was given a girl.”

Dlamini further said that when confronted with the discrepancy, the other mother adamantly insisted that her child was indeed a boy, a claim vehemently supported by her husband.

“He even insisted that the ultrasound scan had confirmed the sex of the child as male.

“Before approaching NUST, the complainant had sought testing at Global DNA lab in the city centre, which confirmed that the baby girl was not hers.

“Our results corroborated these findings. Subsequent testing on the couple claiming to be the parents of the boy yielded negative results, while the boy’s DNA matched that of the complainant, and the girl’s DNA matched that of the other woman,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini revealed that the entire hospital administration was present at the laboratory during the testing process.

UBH chief medical officer, William Busumani, declined to comment on the incident.

“We do not discuss patient information,” he stated. Herald