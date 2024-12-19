skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Thursday, 19 December 2024
TRABABLAS : 15 BRIDGES COMPLETED
Thursday, December 19, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MZEMBI : IT IS WHAT IT IS
TRUCK DRIVER : I FORGAVE CHEATING WIFE
A truck driver, Gift Molai has forgiven his wife, Precious Hobwana (39), who cheated with his nephew Tatenda Chikengezha (23). Tatenda, wh...
TWIST TO MUGABE GRAVE CASE
The Chinyoyi magistrate court last week blocked the inspection of former president Robert Mugabe’s grave by a man who is pushing for the exh...
VIRGINS GROUP ROCKED AS ONE GETS PREGNANT
A deeply disturbing sex scandal that underscores the pervasive issue of sexual abuse against young girls has allegedly hit Bulawayo’s tradit...
SCHOOL HEADMASTER, PUPIL SEX TAPES LEAKS
Mr Gabaza The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education is investigating a Chipinge headmaster over a sex tape in which he was filmed whil...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment