MOTORCYCLIST DIES AFTER COLLIDING WITH DONKEY CART

A 34-year-old motorcyclist, Anymore Sunday, lost his life in a head-on collision with a donkey-drawn cart in Zhombe.

The incident occurred on Friday night along B-Mine Road in Village Mahlangu under Chief Samambwa.

Police spokesperson for the Midlands Province, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the accident, stating that it took place around 8.30pm.

“Police confirm a road traffic accident which killed one person when the motorcycle collided with an animal-drawn cart,” said Insp Mahoko. Preliminary investigations suggest that both parties were speeding at the time of the accident.

The donkey-drawn cart was reportedly traveling at a high speed, with its owners failing to illuminate or signal caution regarding the presence of animals on the road.

Mr Sunday was also speeding while returning home on his motorcycle.

The collision occurred near the Mlondiwa homestead, resulting in serious head injuries for Mr Sunday, who died at the scene.

Insp Mahoko said the individuals driving the cart fled the scene and remain at large.

“The people who were driving the scotch cart disappeared from the scene, leaving the cart and the animals.” Herald