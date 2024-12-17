MBUDZI RENAMED AFTER ED

Mbudzi Interchange has now been renamed Trabablas Interchange, after President Mnangagwa’s liberation war name as a way of recognising and appreciating his sterling development work, Cabinet announced yesterday.
Previously, the Mbudzi Roundabout was notorious for traffic
congestion, especially during peak hours, as motorists struggled to navigate
past the traffic circle.
In response, President Mnangagwa initiated plans for its
swift upgrade, which is set to be completed soon.
During the post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity,
and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere stated that the name
change, proposed by Minister of Justice, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs
Ziyambi Ziyambi as the Acting Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on Place
Names, was approved by Cabinet.
“Cabinet wishes to advise that upon completion, the Mbudzi
Interchange will be named ‘Trabablas Interchange’ in recognition of the
visionary leadership of His Excellency the President Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo
Mnangagwa,” he said.
Minister Muswere said Cabinet also received and approved
the renaming of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade, Headquarters Bulawayo District
and Zimbabwe School of Infantry Army Barracks, which was presented by Minister
Ziyambi.
“Following the promulgation of a Defence Cantonment Notice
of 2017 and the subsequent renaming of Headquarters 1 Infantry Brigade,
Headquarters Bulawayo District and the Zimbabwe School of Infantry, Cabinet has
now directed that the Army Barracks should retain their original names.
“Accordingly, Headquarters1 now retains the name Khumalo
Barracks; Headquarters Bulawayo District retains the name Imbizo Barracks; and
the Zimbabwe School of Infantry be renamed Lookout Masuku Barracks,” he said.
