TWO KIDS DROWN, WEEKS AFTER PARENTS DIVORCE

Two children drowned on Monday in Odzi, some two weeks after their parents divorced.

Ms Talent Sandako was left distraught after losing Blessmore Sandako (nine) and Wayne Tashaya (seven) in a swimming mishap. The drowning incident happened around 2pm in Magamba suburb of Rusape.

Ms Sandako had relocated to Rusape, allegedly running away from her abusive husband, Mr Webster Tashaya.

She allegedly sold her two cattle to raise money for a new beginning away from her husband, but little did she know that an overwhelming eventuality — premature death of her two children — awaited her.

Blessmore and Wayne, who were not too familiar with their new environs, allegedly slipped away from their mother’s attention, and embarked on a swimming expedition that led to their premature death.

The two siblings drowned in a deep pool of water dug along a seasonal stream by water harvesters, who sell the precious liquid in push carts to clients constructing houses to mitigate acute water shortages in Rusape.

Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the drowning, adding that investigations are in progress. Wayne drowned and when Blessmore tried to save his brother, he also drowned.

Blessmore and Wayne were buried next to each other in Odzi on Wednesday.

Mr Tashaya, who is Wayne’s father, said the loss of his son, barely two weeks after divorcing his mother, was wrenching and presents a challenge to his family. Publicly acknowledging the collapse of the marriage, Mr Tashaya said he had pleaded with Ms Sandako to leave behind the children.

“Technically, we are divorced after I caught her with another man in our bedroom on November 5. I wrestled with the man until she assisted him to escape. He left behind a jacket, one shoe, cap and cellphone. We had two kids together, Wayne and Blessed. She had Blessmore, who died together with Wayne, with another man. She is my ex-wife and mother of my children,” he said, adding that the funeral was full of tension, the biggest challenge being how his family viewed his estranged ex-wife. Manica Post