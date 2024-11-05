TRUCKER NAME DROPS CHIWENGA, THREATENS DIAMOND FIRM BOSS

A truck driver is in trouble after threatening Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer Douglas Zimbango to reinstate the company’s human resources manager who had been suspended.

The trucker Cosmas Kazuzu (45) allegedly sent a message masquerading as one Matinyadze from Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s office.

Kazuzu, made multiple calls to Zimbango threatening to reveal ZCDC officials’ alleged involvement in diamond theft.

The trucker, who on Friday appeared before magistrate Tapiwa Banda, was remanded in custody and is expected to apply for bail today.