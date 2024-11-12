TOP COUNCIL OFFICIAL GOES AWOL

A Harare City Council top official Mathew Marara is set to be removed from the payroll after he vanished.

Marara is accused of allegedly creating a Grade 1 (b) position under a job evaluation which he was in charge of and was not interviewed.

The position is equivalent to that of the town clerk and has seen Marara receiving luxurious benefits including a top-of-the-range vehicle.

Sources at HCC yesterday told NewsDay that Marara has not been performing any duties at Town House for some time now.

“We don’t know where Marara is reporting to these days, what his role is at council at the moment and he has not been reporting for work of late. You can only meet him at funny events,” the sources said.

“There are moves to remove him from the payroll and the human resources office has already been advised on the role of Marara but has been reluctant to effect the decision and this might see heads roll at Harare City Council.”

The chairperson of the HCC human resources committee, George Mujajati in an interview with NewsDay yesterday confirmed that they recently met to discuss Marara’s situation.

“We had a meeting and we resolved that we should go back to our original grades. Currently, we are waiting for the Local Government Board to advise us on the next plan,” he said.

Marara was not answering his phone yesterday. Newsday