PREGNANT WOMAN KILLED BY HUBBY OVER LOVE LETTER

A pregnant woman has been killed by her husband after he found a love letter in their home.

Tsoanelo Sibanda appeared before Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Ngoni Nduna facing a charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded out of custody to 5 November.

Sibanda stated that he was angry when he found a love letter that proved that his wife was cheating.

“I was very angry when l found a letter written to my wife by Sipho Ndlovu who stated that he would kill me if l failed to pay his US$10 debt and have quality time with my wife after my death,” he said.

During the trial, the deceased’s sister-in-law Brightness Ndlovu indicated that on the day in question, she was at Ntalale irrigation doing her daily chores with the now deceased.

“We were running our errands with the now deceased at Ntalale irrigation and we returned home at around 3 pm. We met up with the accused who was sitting under a tree and he threatened to kill the victim accusing her of cheating on him with Sipho Ndlovu. The victim denied the allegations and l went to my house.

“In the evening at around 7 pm, the victim came to my house and told me that the accused was threatening to kill her and she returned to her home. Later that evening, l heard some screams and saw the culprit assaulting the victim,” she said.

Allegations against Sibanda are that on 18 May 2016 at around 8pm, the now deceased Lethani Ncube and Sibanda were at their homestead in Ntalale village. The couple had a misunderstanding over infidelity and the suspect became violent.

He chased after the now deceased with an intention of assaulting her, she fled heading towards Phineas Sibanda’s homestead, unfortunately he caught her.

He picked up a stone and struck the victim twice, once on the head and once on the left ear. He stopped assaulting the now deceased when he saw Brightness Ndlovu screaming as she witnessed the attack.

The now deceased was bleeding on the head and was unconscious. She died before she was taken to the hospital. The matter was reported to the police leading to the arrest of the culprit. B Metro