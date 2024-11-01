KOMBI DRIVER CHARGED

The kombi driver who crashed into a fuel tanker resulting in an accident that killed seven people on Thursday has been charged with culpable homicide.
Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix
Mhona described the driver’s action as “reckless” and “blatant violation” of
road rules.
“The accident is yet another call to all transport
operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules
and exercise caution on the road,” Minister Mhona said.
“Whilst the traffic lights at the intersection were
working, it is concerning to note that the driver of the commuter omnibus
proceeded when he was supposed to stop. This was reckless and thus a blatant
violation of our road traffic rules and regulations. Consequently, the driver
is being charged with culpable homicide. I wish to remind and warn all
transport operators, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry
will take stern measures to preserve the safety and security of the commuting
public.”
“On behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural
Development and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to all the
bereaved families. We mourn the demise of young men and women who perished in
this crash. Our thoughts are with all the families of the people who were
killed in the crash and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to
receive treatment and care. We wish them speedy recuperation.”
“Let me also take this opportunity to assure the nation
that the Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy and
administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety.”
