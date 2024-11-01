KOMBI DRIVER CHARGED

The kombi driver who crashed into a fuel tanker resulting in an accident that killed seven people on Thursday has been charged with culpable homicide.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona described the driver’s action as “reckless” and “blatant violation” of road rules.

“The accident is yet another call to all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public to adhere to road traffic rules and exercise caution on the road,” Minister Mhona said.

“Whilst the traffic lights at the intersection were working, it is concerning to note that the driver of the commuter omnibus proceeded when he was supposed to stop. This was reckless and thus a blatant violation of our road traffic rules and regulations. Consequently, the driver is being charged with culpable homicide. I wish to remind and warn all transport operators, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures to preserve the safety and security of the commuting public.”

“On behalf of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development and on my own behalf, I convey our heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families. We mourn the demise of young men and women who perished in this crash. Our thoughts are with all the families of the people who were killed in the crash and our prayers are with those injured as they continue to receive treatment and care. We wish them speedy recuperation.”

“Let me also take this opportunity to assure the nation that the Second Republic is committed to formulating robust legal, policy and administrative mechanisms to improve the country’s road safety.”