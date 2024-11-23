ILLEGAL CHURCHES WILL BE SHUT DOWN : COUNCIL

Illegal churches operating in buildings without certificates of place of assembly, along with numerous other unsanctioned indoor gatherings will be shut down in Harare unless they comply with safety and other regulations.

This move seeks to restore order, particularly in the Harare central business district (CBD) where churches, bottle stores, bars and schools are operating without following laid down regulations to do with safety and maintenance of public order.

While Zimbabwe guarantees freedom of religion in the Constitution, all enclosed places where large numbers gather must meet laid down standards such as emergency exits, ventilation, provision of toilets, be inspected and obtain and display their certificate of assembly.

Church premises which meet the regulations have certificates which lay down the maximum number who can assemble at any one time and those running the church are obliged to ensure that all potential exits are unlocked during services and that a minimum number of windows are open.

Licensing arrangements for places of assembly also take into account town planning regulations.

This is why it is relatively easy for church premises to be licensed where there are laid out council plans for such land use.

Churches are usually located in certain parts of the city as other premises need to go through the planning process which includes consulting neighbours and sorting out traffic and parking requirements in advance.

Amid complaints by some Harare residents, the city gave those operating either churches, beerhalls or any other gathering without licences to vacate the premises in the next two months or face forceful evictions.

Harare acting town clerk Phakamile Mabhena Moyo cited owners or administrators of indoor assemblies such as churches, halls, hotels, restaurants, schools, universities, colleges, cinemas, beer halls, and sports clubs, to take notice.

“The City of Harare is aware that some of the above-mentioned places of indoor assemblies are operating illegally (without Certificates of Place of Assembly) in violation of Section 9 of (Building Fees and Related Matters) By-laws of 1979.

“In view of the above, the council is going to close down or penalise those who remain non-compliant in the next two months from the date of this notice,” he said.

Eng Moyo said owners of such buildings are advised to visit the council’s building inspectorate offices as failure to comply will result in penalty charges being levied on the owners’ rates account.

The city is also clamping down on all buildings that have been occupied without obtaining certificates of occupation.

Eng Moyo said the council is aware that various buildings have been completed and occupied without the owners obtaining Certificates of Occupation from the Building Inspectorate.

He said this violates Chapter 2 Section 44 of the Model By-laws of 1977 and Section 5 of the (Fees and Related Matters by-law of 1979).

Eng Moyo said owners of such buildings are advised to visit the council’s building inspector’s offices or district offices for payment and processing of any outstanding certificates failure of which penalty charges will be levied on the owners” rates accounts. Herald