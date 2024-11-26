HE DRINKS TOILET WATER : MURDER SUSPECT TRIAL HALTED

The murder trial of former fugitive and Gweru businessman Peter Dube, accused of killing two people and attempting to kill two more in a suspected love triangle, has hit another roadblock after he exhibited signs of mental instability.

Dube, who allegedly fatally shot two people on the spot and attempted to kill two others in April 2021, had previously been declared fit to stand trial following a mental health assessment in September 2024.

During that earlier hearing at the Gweru Magistrate’s Court, he had reportedly made incoherent statements, including demands for the return of vehicles he claimed were seized by ZIMRA.

On Tuesday, the trial at the Bulawayo High Court was once again stalled when Dube displayed erratic behaviour, including fidgeting, talking and laughing to himself, and allegedly drinking water from the toilets.

Justice Munamato Mutevedzi ordered a fresh mental health evaluation after discussions in chambers.

“It is directed in terms of both sections 28(2) and 29(2) of the Mental Health Act [Chapter 15:12] that the accused shall be re-examined by psychiatric doctors Nemache Mawere and R.R. Nyamukapa at Ingutsheni Psychiatric Hospital and Gweru Provincial Hospital, respectively, to ascertain: whether or not he is fit to stand trial and whether or not he was mentally challenged or handicapped at the time he allegedly committed the offence,” ruled Justice Mutevedzi.

Dube faces double murder charges and two counts of attempted murder stemming from the April 2021 incident.

According to court documents, the violent episode was triggered by allegations of infidelity. Dube reportedly accused one of the victims, Shelton Chiduku, of having an affair with his second wife, Nyasha Nharingo, and blamed another victim, Gamuchirai Mudungwe, for enabling the alleged affair.

On April 22, 2021, Dube had an altercation with Nyasha after she returned from Masvingo with her sister, Nyaradzo Nharingo, Chiduku, and Mudungwe. Nyasha had sought Mudungwe’s help to secure a driver, Chiduku, for the trip.

When the group returned home late at night, Dube reportedly locked himself inside with the children and the house helper, refusing to let Nyasha and Nyaradzo in. Despite interventions by Nyasha’s co-wife, Justina Chawana, and Dube’s brother, Advance Dube, the situation escalated. Dube eventually allowed the women into the house but demanded that they pack their belongings and leave.

As Nyasha and the house helper began packing, Dube allegedly stormed out with a pistol, fatally shooting Chiduku and Mudungwe. He then shot at Nyasha and Nyaradzo, who survived and were rushed to the hospital.

After the shootings, Dube fled Zimbabwe, reportedly crossing into South Africa before settling in Eswatini under a new identity.

His escape ended in 2023 when he was arrested in Dublin for immigration violations. Despite claiming to be Mozambican, authorities confirmed his Zimbabwean nationality, leading to his extradition.

The court will wait for the results of Dube's latest psychiatric evaluation to determine the way forward in the trial.