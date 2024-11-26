EAT N LICK EVICTED IN CHIVHU

Chivhu Eat n Lick has been evicted from its rented premises in Chivhu as part of an ongoing ownership dispute between Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd and Broad Chill Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

The fast food company and The King’s Bar run by Chikomba Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson Israel Dhikinya were evicted from the property by the Deputy Sheriff last Tuesday.

One of Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd directors allegedly sold the property to Broad Chill Investments Pvt Ltd in May 2023 and the matter was before the courts.

Chief Musarurwa born Ernos Musakwa who is one of the directors at Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd could only watch as his tenants were evicted. He told The Mirror that he will be appealing against the evictions.

A copy of the eviction order seen by The Mirror dated November 6, 2024, states that the evictions were instituted by Broad Chill Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

“This is to advise you that in respect of the above case, a warrant of execution, ejectment, delivery has been issued at the instance of Broad Chill Investments (Pvt) Ltd.

“The execution of this warrant will take place at stand number 603, Chivhu Township on 06/11/24.

“Defendant and all those who claim occupation through him are hereby given and granted 48 hours to vacate the premises,” reads the notice.

Efforts to contact Eat n Lick director Tsitsi Musabayana were futile as her mobile phone was unreachable. Masvingo Mirror