EAT N LICK EVICTED IN CHIVHU

Chivhu Eat n Lick has been evicted from its rented premises in Chivhu as part of an ongoing ownership dispute between Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd and Broad Chill Investments (Pvt) Ltd.
The fast food company and The King’s Bar run by Chikomba
Rural District Council (RDC) chairperson Israel Dhikinya were evicted from the
property by the Deputy Sheriff last Tuesday.
One of Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd directors allegedly sold the
property to Broad Chill Investments Pvt Ltd in May 2023 and the matter was
before the courts.
Chief Musarurwa born Ernos Musakwa who is one of the directors at Tilly’s Inn (Pvt) Ltd could only watch as his tenants were evicted. He told The Mirror that he will be appealing against the evictions.
A copy of the eviction order seen by The Mirror dated
November 6, 2024, states that the evictions were instituted by Broad Chill
Investments (Pvt) Ltd.
“This is to advise you that in respect of the above case, a
warrant of execution, ejectment, delivery has been issued at the instance of
Broad Chill Investments (Pvt) Ltd.
“The execution of this warrant will take place at stand
number 603, Chivhu Township on 06/11/24.
“Defendant and all those who claim occupation through him
are hereby given and granted 48 hours to vacate the premises,” reads the
notice.
Efforts to contact Eat n Lick director Tsitsi Musabayana
were futile as her mobile phone was unreachable. Masvingo Mirror
