CIVIL SERVANTS BONUSES NEXT WEEK

Civil servants are set to receive their 2024 annual bonuses on Friday next week, with the first instalment of 50 percent being paid together with November salaries and the remainder being paid in December.

The split is meant to ease pressure on the banking system and minimise long queues. Payments will start with workers in security services, followed by health sector employees, those in education and the rest of the civil service.

As was the case last year, traditional leaders and their messengers will also receive annual bonuses.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Mr Simon Masanga said the Government has already effected a salary increase agreed upon with public sector workers to cushion them from the recent devaluation of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

“A salary agreement was signed and the cost-of-living adjustment has been paid with arrears. The specific payment modalities are managed under Treasury,” said Mr Masanga.

Traditionally, civil servants receive their bonuses in November and December.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions chairperson Mrs Cecilia Alexander said workers welcome the Government’s decision to pay this year’s bonus.