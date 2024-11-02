BUDGET HOTEL FOR MBARE TRADERS MARKET

A budget hotel will be built at the new Mbare Traders’ Market as well as cold rooms and a three-storey structure to accommodate 10 000 traders.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe told The Sunday Mail that the project is expected to be completed within the next six months.

“We are now at the stage where we are finalising the design. The President directed that we should build better and bigger. This has now become part of the regeneration exercise that we are launching.”

“So, in a sense, the fire disaster has created opportunities upon which we are now riding on to build better and bigger. The structure will have three floors. Those who trade in hardware will be on the ground floor. Those who trade in vegetables and perishable items will be on the first floor. And those who trade in other products will be on the other floor. We are expecting to accommodate 10 000 traders upon completion in six months.”

“In addition, the design of the new market will include cold rooms for cold chain products and dry chain products. We don’t want our farmers to come and spend days at the market while their produce goes bad.

“We also want to promote value addition at the same time. The unsold vegetables can be put in dryers and become mufushwa (dried vegetables). Tomatoes can also be canned there in Mbare under the same roof.”