BUDGET HOTEL FOR MBARE TRADERS MARKET

A budget hotel will be built at the new Mbare Traders’ Market as well as cold rooms and a three-storey structure to accommodate 10 000 traders.
Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe
told The Sunday Mail that the project is expected to be completed within the
next six months.
“We are now at the stage where we are finalising the design.
The President directed that we should build better and bigger. This has now
become part of the regeneration exercise that we are launching.”
“So, in a sense, the fire disaster has created
opportunities upon which we are now riding on to build better and bigger. The
structure will have three floors. Those who trade in hardware will be on the
ground floor. Those who trade in vegetables and perishable items will be on the
first floor. And those who trade in other products will be on the other floor.
We are expecting to accommodate 10 000 traders upon completion in six months.”
“In addition, the design of the new market will include
cold rooms for cold chain products and dry chain products. We don’t want our
farmers to come and spend days at the market while their produce goes bad.
“We also want to promote value addition at the same time.
The unsold vegetables can be put in dryers and become mufushwa (dried
vegetables). Tomatoes can also be canned there in Mbare under the same roof.”
