BLACKOUT : PARLY APOLOGISES TO ED

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the nation at large for the power outage that occurred this Thursday at the end of the presentation of the 2025 National Budget.

In a statement, Parliament apologised to the President for the regrettable and unfortunate incident saying information at hand indicates thunderstorms and high winds affected overhead lines resulting in tripping at a 132kv feeder that supplies power to a substation which feeds power to Mt Hampden.

They said after engaging onsite personnel and the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), the August House established that this resulted in the loss of power supplies to the New Parliament Building and surrounding areas at 1525 hours.

Parliament said the standby generator at the building was equally affected by the power surge resulting in the generator losing its memory settings.

They clarified that the standby generator could not switch on automatically with power being restored in less than five minutes of the outage after being manually reset.

Parliament also assured the nation that measures are being instituted in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure there is no recurrence of similar incidences.ZBC