BLACKOUT : PARLY APOLOGISES TO ED

The Parliament of Zimbabwe has apologised to President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the nation at large for the power outage that occurred this Thursday at the end of the presentation of the 2025 National Budget.
In a statement, Parliament apologised to the President for
the regrettable and unfortunate incident saying information at hand indicates
thunderstorms and high winds affected overhead lines resulting in tripping at a
132kv feeder that supplies power to a substation which feeds power to Mt
Hampden.
They said after engaging onsite personnel and the Zimbabwe
Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), the August House
established that this resulted in the loss of power supplies to the New
Parliament Building and surrounding areas at 1525 hours.
Parliament said the standby generator at the building was
equally affected by the power surge resulting in the generator losing its
memory settings.
They clarified that the standby generator could not switch
on automatically with power being restored in less than five minutes of the
outage after being manually reset.
Parliament also assured the nation that measures are being
instituted in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to ensure there is no
recurrence of similar incidences.ZBC
WATCH | This video shows President Mnangagwa looking visibly puzzled as the Zimbabwean Parliament building was plunged into darkness during a power outage. He can be seen glancing around, appearing uncertain about what caused the sudden loss of lighting.— Crime Watch Zimbabwe (@crimewatchzw) November 29, 2024
via VOA pic.twitter.com/ajtnBjfi9Y
