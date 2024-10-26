ZANU PF : NO SKIRMISHES



Zanu PF has denied that there were skirmishes at the conference being held in Bulawayo.

Party spokesperson Cde Christopher Mutsvangwa said that there were no altercations as purported by independent media outlets.

Instead, Cde Mutsvangwa said everything concerning the conference had been above board, adding that malicious reports by others had been a futile attempt to soil the ruling party’s image.

“I just cross-checked. That’s just not true at all. Only 2 or 3 ineligible gatecrashers were blocked. All the administrative arrangements are orderly and working like clockwork orange. Delegates left their provinces by party provided business. It appears that your complaints are from jay-walkers who strayed into our conference premises. It’s a litany of fabricated falsehoods. Nothing like that here at ZITF.”

Cde Mutsvangwa was responding to allegations by a reporter from the private media that there had been a skirmish at the conference.