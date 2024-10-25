TWO INMATES' SODOMY ACTS REVEALED AFTER ONE IS INJURED



Two inmates at Khami Maximum Prison on the outskirts of Bulawayo engaged in consensual anal sex until one of them got injured.

B Metro reports that he was then forced to reveal their acts to prison officers who sent him to the prison hospital for medical attention. This came to light when the two inmates, Godwin Dlodlo (53) and Gilbert Shonhai (age not given), appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Vakai Douglas Chikwekwe facing a charge of sodomy as defined in Section 73 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.