MUTSVANGWA EATS HUMBLE PIE

Outgoing Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwawho was humbled during elections says he has confidence in his successor, Cde Cephas Ncube.

Cde Cephas Ncube from Bulawayo province beat Ambassador Mutsvangwa, outgoing secretary general Cde Victor Matemadanda and Cde Albert Ncube (Matabeleland North) during elections held at the association’s elective congress held in Gweru on Saturday.

Cde Ncube will be at the helm of the association for the next five years while Ambassador Mutsvangwa will now assume an advisory role in the association.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa, who had been at the helm of the association since 2013, said he was confident that Cde Ncube will steer the association to greater heights during his tenure.

"Cde Cephas Ncube, Chairman ZNLWA: Congratulations, Amhlope, Makorokoto. The Chimurenga II stalwarts. Clarity of vision, readiness to patriotic sacrifice, relentless creativity, thorough and decisive execution is their hallmark. ZNLWA has always delivered for the greater glory of Zimbabwe," he wrote on Facebook.