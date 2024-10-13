DEPUTY MINISTERS : LATEST VISITORS TO ED'S FARM



Deputy Ministers were the latest to troop to President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe yesterday.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister, Cde Sleiman Kwidini, who was part of the delegation, told The Herald that they decided to pay a courtesy call on the President to thank him for taking a great stance in appointing mostly youthful deputy ministers.

“We had said we needed to find time at the convenience of the President to visit him and thank him for considering youths in his Government. If you realise, the majority of deputy ministers now and for the first time in Zimbabwe, are youths in their early 40s and this vision by the President is commendable hence we decided to visit him as a group to thank him.

Some of my colleagues were visiting this model of farming excellence for the first time and it was an eye opener as we toured the fields where the President is using his farm to maximum capacity thereby contributing immensely to our agricultural economy.”