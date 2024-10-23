MUSWERE : NO VACANCY

Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere says there is no vacancy as President Mnangagwa’s term still subsists after he was voted overwhelmingly by millions of Zimbabweans.
“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was
democratically elected by millions of Zimbabweans in 2023 and his term of
office is still running. The same applies in terms of his democratic election
as President and the First Secretary of Zanu PF. So, effectively there is no vacancy and the
Government and the Party leadership is properly constituted in terms of the
constitutions.
“There is unity, love, comradeship and harmony in the
Presidium and Government. Thus, there is no discord in the cockpit and at the
present moment the Government is seized with ensuring the betterment of the
people and rallying behind the President as he spearheads and shepherds the
nation towards an upper middle-income society.” Dr Muswere said the Government
remains unfazed by “overzealous misdirected energies of half-wits on social
media” who wish to sow seeds of division.
“There is no room for theatrics and manufacturing of
fiction through imaginary mandates and those bent on misinforming the people
shall be dealt with in terms of the law. The Government’s resolve,
assertiveness, dedication and commitment to the people of Zimbabwe is total,”
he said in statement.
0 comments:
Post a Comment