MUSWERE : NO VACANCY



Information Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere says there is no vacancy as President Mnangagwa’s term still subsists after he was voted overwhelmingly by millions of Zimbabweans.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa was democratically elected by millions of Zimbabweans in 2023 and his term of office is still running. The same applies in terms of his democratic election as President and the First Secretary of Zanu PF. So, effectively there is no vacancy and the Government and the Party leadership is properly constituted in terms of the constitutions.

“There is unity, love, comradeship and harmony in the Presidium and Government. Thus, there is no discord in the cockpit and at the present moment the Government is seized with ensuring the betterment of the people and rallying behind the President as he spearheads and shepherds the nation towards an upper middle-income society.” Dr Muswere said the Government remains unfazed by “overzealous misdirected energies of half-wits on social media” who wish to sow seeds of division.

“There is no room for theatrics and manufacturing of fiction through imaginary mandates and those bent on misinforming the people shall be dealt with in terms of the law. The Government’s resolve, assertiveness, dedication and commitment to the people of Zimbabwe is total,” he said in statement.