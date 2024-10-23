MOZAMBIQUE ELECTIONS PEACEFUL : SADC

The Southern African Development Community has endorsed Presidential and parliamentary elections held in Mozambique on October 9, describing them as generally peaceful.

Results are set to be announced on Friday.

Tanzanian President and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan, said the regional body’s electoral observer mission had noted largely peaceful conduct throughout polling.

“It is this spirit that SADC urges all stakeholders to uphold in the period before and after the official announcement of the election results. As such, we call upon all stakeholders to ensure that peace and stability in Mozambique continue to prevail,” she said.

Turning to the death of opposition PODEMOS’ party lawyer as well as its representative, President Hassan urged Mozambique’s law enforcement agencies to carry out thorough investigations.

“On October 9 2024, the people of the Republic of Mozambique voted peacefully during their Presidential, legislative and provincial elections in line with their constitution.

“SADC is aware that the electoral management bodies and other relevant institutions are finalising the election results expected to be released in due course. Following the unfortunate incident of the deaths of Mr Paulo Guambe, PODEMOS political party representative, and Mr Elvino Dias, the party’s lawyer on October 19 2024, the SADC calls upon the law enforcement authorities of the Republic of Mozambique to take all necessary measures to ensure an investigation is carried out.

“We also urge all stakeholders to exercise restraint whilst relevant authorities carry out investigations,” she said.