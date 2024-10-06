INDECENT ASSAULT PROPHET SKIPS COURT

The prophet who indecently assaulted a juvenile under the guise of exorcising her evil spirits has been issued with a warrant of arrest.

Boniface Mwareka of Entumbane suburb appeared before Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Mr Matthew Mutiro, on charges of aggravated indecent assault. Mwareka was scheduled to appear in court last week for judgment but didn’t show up, prompting the warrant for his arrest.

“The accused instructed the complainant to change her uniform as he wanted to pray for her. He instructed the girl to put her head inside a dish with milk after which he instructed the complainant to remove her clothes and squat above the same dish.

The accused then started washing the girl’s private parts with milk before inserting his finger inside her private parts under the guise of cleansing her. The matter only came to light when the complainant told her mother what had transpired. A report was made to the police leading to Mwareka’s arrest.