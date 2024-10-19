73 UNLICENCED FUEL STATIONS SHUT DOWN

Over 73 unlicensed fuel stations have been shut down by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zera chief executive officer Mr Edington Mazambani said: “Seventy-three liquid and 136 LPG retail sites have been closed and prosecuted for operating without the requisite petroleum retail licences from January to July 2024.

“The penalties imposed have ranged from US$200 to US$700 for liquid fuels and US$30 to US$600 for LPG. The fines are based on the Petroleum Act of 2006 that provides the maximum fine as Level 9.”

“Zera, however, feels the fines are low and is working with relevant Government agencies to make the fines stiffer and more deterrent to ensure that operators do not repeat the same offence. At the same time, we are also developing a system for spot fines, which will quicken the enforcement process and impose stiffer penalties.”