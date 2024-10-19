73 UNLICENCED FUEL STATIONS SHUT DOWN

Over 73 unlicensed fuel stations have been shut down by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority.
In an interview with The Sunday Mail, Zera chief
executive officer Mr Edington Mazambani said: “Seventy-three liquid and 136 LPG
retail sites have been closed and prosecuted for operating without the
requisite petroleum retail licences from January to July 2024.
“The penalties imposed have ranged from US$200 to US$700
for liquid fuels and US$30 to US$600 for LPG. The fines are based on the
Petroleum Act of 2006 that provides the maximum fine as Level 9.”
“Zera, however, feels the fines are low and is working with
relevant Government agencies to make the fines stiffer and more deterrent to
ensure that operators do not repeat the same offence. At the same time, we are
also developing a system for spot fines, which will quicken the enforcement
process and impose stiffer penalties.”
