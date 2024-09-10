MAN AXES WIFE AND FATHER-IN-LAW AFTER ROW

Police in Gokwe has launched a manhunt for Matare Karikoga (46) who allegedly axed his wife and father-in-law last Tuesday morning.
Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He said the incident happened at Karikoga Village, Chief Sayi in Gokwe around 2am.
He said that Solomon Chikwiko (72) and his daughter Mailet
Chikwiko (27) are battling for life at Gokwe District Hospital.
“We confirm receipt of an attempted murder case where a 72
year old man and his daughter were gravely assaulted by the daughter’s husband.
“The incident occurred on Tuesday last week at 2am at
Village Karikoga under Chief Sayi in Gokwe,” said Inspector Mahoko.
Circumstances are that Karikoga had an altercation with
Mailet and she packed her clothes and went to her parents homestead.
Karikoga followed her at night and broke down a door of the
room she was sleeping in.
He then struck her with an axe several times on the head
and all over the body. Mailet screamed and Chikwiko came to her rescue.
Chikwiko was however, struck with the axe once on the head
and he fell down. Karikoga allegedly continued assaulting him with the axe as
he lay on the ground.
Karikoga then allegedly continued assaulting his wife after
Chikwiko remained motionless. He then ran away and is on the run.
Mahoko urged the public to desist from violence and solve
their differences amicably. Masvingo Mirror
