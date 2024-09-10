MAN AXES WIFE AND FATHER-IN-LAW AFTER ROW

Police in Gokwe has launched a manhunt for Matare Karikoga (46) who allegedly axed his wife and father-in-law last Tuesday morning.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the matter to The Mirror. He said the incident happened at Karikoga Village, Chief Sayi in Gokwe around 2am.

He said that Solomon Chikwiko (72) and his daughter Mailet Chikwiko (27) are battling for life at Gokwe District Hospital.

“We confirm receipt of an attempted murder case where a 72 year old man and his daughter were gravely assaulted by the daughter’s husband.

“The incident occurred on Tuesday last week at 2am at Village Karikoga under Chief Sayi in Gokwe,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Circumstances are that Karikoga had an altercation with Mailet and she packed her clothes and went to her parents homestead.

Karikoga followed her at night and broke down a door of the room she was sleeping in.

He then struck her with an axe several times on the head and all over the body. Mailet screamed and Chikwiko came to her rescue.

Chikwiko was however, struck with the axe once on the head and he fell down. Karikoga allegedly continued assaulting him with the axe as he lay on the ground.

Karikoga then allegedly continued assaulting his wife after Chikwiko remained motionless. He then ran away and is on the run.

Mahoko urged the public to desist from violence and solve their differences amicably. Masvingo Mirror